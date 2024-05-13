Developing Story

At 5 pm, Srinagar records over 36% voter turnout

RK Online Desk
Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has recorded over 36 percent voter turnout till 5 pm even as voting is underway with long queues of voters outside the polling stations.

Officials told that Srinagar has recorded a voter turn of 36.01 percent till 5 pm.

Polling is underway in the 4th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar along with 95 other constituencies across the country.

This is the first major election being held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019.

