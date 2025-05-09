LG Sinha chairs high-level meet

Srinagar, May 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday emphasised the need for unified efforts by the Civil Administration, Defence, and law enforcement agencies to effectively address emerging security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the security situation in the Union Territory, the Lieutenant Governor instructed officials to remain vigilant and respond firmly to any attempts aimed at disturbing public order. He also underscored the importance of combating disinformation and fake news with the strongest possible measures.

During the meeting, LG Sinha assessed the preparedness levels across various districts and was briefed on the implementation of directives issued during the May 6 security review. These included measures to enhance physical infrastructure, public safety, and cyber security.

“I have full confidence in the capabilities of our officials, police, and security forces to manage any emergent situation. Seamless coordination between the administration, police, and armed forces is critical at this juncture,” said the Lieutenant Governor. He further directed Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to jointly visit vulnerable areas, engage with local communities, and remain responsive to public needs.

LG Sinha also instructed Divisional Commissioners to maintain regular dialogue with prominent citizens, while district officers were asked to visit border areas to ensure the safety and welfare of residents, including access to medical care and other essential services.

“We must remain prepared for any exigency. Ensure the effective execution of evacuation plans and standard operating procedures (SOPs), and guarantee the availability of all basic amenities at designated shelter centres,” he added.

Referring to recent cross-border threats, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the armed forces for neutralizing terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and deterring further misadventures.

“Despite these successes, the adversary has resorted to targeting civilians. On the night of May 7–8, multiple military targets across the country and in Jammu and Kashmir were engaged using drones and missiles. These attacks were successfully thwarted. We must stay alert and work in complete unison to confront all challenges on the ground,” LG Sinha asserted.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti; ADGP (CID) Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to the LG, Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari; Divisional Commissioners; Inspectors General of Police; Deputy Inspectors General; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs; and other senior officials from the administration and police.