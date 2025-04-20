Lord Ram’s message of righteousness & justice resonates across cultures: LG

Srinagar, Apr 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the sacred Ram Katha has the universal language and Prabhu Shri Ram’s message of righteousness, compassion, justice and duty resonates across culture and sects. KG Sinha was adressing at the inaugural ceremony of Ram Katha, at Srinagar, by Pujya Morari Bapu.

“Ram Katha has undeniably shaped societies, offering moral guidance, shared narratives, and a sense of unity for billions over centuries. Lord Ram’s blessings have illuminated paths for humanity and Ram Katha by Morari Bapu across the world have united people, and inspired wisdom,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the Ram Katha will continue to guide us in building a better society.

“Ram Katha powerfully emphasizes ethical and moral values. Lord Ram’s life values hold immense power for the society to ensure equity and equal opportunity,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor spoke on the lifelong campaigns of Pujya Morari Bapu ji dedicated to awakening society and spreading the teachings of Shri Ram through the core principles of truth, love, compassion and universal brotherhood.

Morari Bapu is a renowned exponent of the Ram Charit Manas and has been reciting Ram Kathas for over fifty years throughout the world.

The Lieutenant Governor also extended his felicitations to the Shri Arun Kumar Saraf and Shri Kaushalesh Nandan Prasad Sinha – Trustees of Bhartiya Lok Kalyan Trust and everyone associated for organising the first Ram Katha in the valley after many decades.

Devotees and people from all walks of life gathered at the banks of Dal Lake in large numbers for the auspicious inaugural ceremony of the 9-day long Ram Katha Shivir.