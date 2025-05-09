Top Stories

Omar Abdullah reviews border situation, ensures critical supplies

• Directs districts to stay prepared for emergencies, evacuations • Orders round-the-clock monitoring, relief for affected civilians

RK News
RK News
4 Min Read

Srinagar, May 08: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure uninterrupted provision of essential supplies and services—such as food, water, electricity, and medical care—in the border districts amid escalating cross-border shelling.
Chairing a high-level virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all border districts, the Chief Minister reviewed the prevailing ground situation and preparedness measures in place to address emergencies, implement evacuations, and safeguard lives and property.
Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners briefed the Chief Minister on the status of essential commodities, medical supplies, and infrastructure in affected areas. Updates were also provided on the relocation of vulnerable populations to safer zones, particularly to designated lodgement centres.
CM Abdullah directed that all such lodgement facilities be equipped with adequate food, clean water, sanitation, and electricity to ensure the well-being of displaced residents. He was informed that sufficient stockpiles of ration and other essential items had already been positioned at key strategic locations.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining uninterrupted supply chains and robust emergency healthcare preparedness. Officials briefed him on the availability of blood, essential medical supplies, and the presence of doctors in Government Medical Colleges and district hospitals. He directed that senior doctors be posted at key hospitals in affected areas to strengthen emergency response capabilities.
He further instructed that critically injured individuals be swiftly transported to tertiary care hospitals outside their districts using critical care ambulances to ensure timely and advanced medical treatment. Additional ambulances were also ordered to be deployed in vulnerable areas to expedite medical evacuations.
Taking serious note of civilian casualties and injuries from the shelling, CM Abdullah directed immediate disbursement of ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of deceased and injured persons. He instructed officials to expedite all necessary formalities so that financial assistance—including from the PM CARES Fund and other relief mechanisms—could be processed without delay.
Deputy Commissioners were also instructed to conduct field visits to affected villages, ensuring the active presence of senior officers from line departments to monitor and respond to evolving situations on the ground. Law enforcement agencies were directed to enhance vigilance in vulnerable areas, particularly to safeguard the properties of families temporarily relocated to safer locations.
The Chief Minister commended the efforts of officers and field personnel for their commitment during these testing times, acknowledging their crucial role in safeguarding lives and ensuring public welfare.
The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Commissioner Secretaries of General Administration, Information, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Secretary Health & Medical Education, and Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora. Several officials participated through video conferencing.

 

 

 

 

