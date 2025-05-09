Top Stories

PM Modi chairs high level meeting with secretaries of Govt ministries, depts

2 Min Read
New Delhi, May 08 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security, in New Delhi on Thursday. Principal Secretaries to the Prime Minister PK Mishra and Shaktikanta Das also present. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, May 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of re-cent developments concerning national security.
PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience.
PM reviewed the ministries’ planning and preparation for the current situation.
Secretaries have been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministries’ operations and ensure the foolproof functioning of essential systems, with a special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols.
Secretaries detailed their planning with a Whole of Government approach in the current situation.
All ministries have identified their actionable items related to the conflict and are strengthening processes. Ministries are ready to deal with all kinds of emerging situa-tions.
During the meeting, a range of issues were discussed. These included strengthening civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensur-ing the security of critical infrastructure. Ministries were also advised to coordinate closely with state authorities and ground-level institutions.
The Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and Secretaries from key ministries, including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications, attended the meeting.
The Prime Minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear com-munication as the nation navigates a sensitive period. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety. (ANI)

 

 

