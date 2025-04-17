Breaking

LG Manoj Sinha meets J&K Para-Archers, Assures full support to Athletes

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Arjuna Awardee Para-Archer Rakesh Kumar, and National Champion Para-Archer Payal Nag, at Raj Bhawan. The athletes were accompanied by Archery Coach Ms Abhilasha Chaudhary.

The Lieutenant Governor also met National Games Silver Medalist Shri Hritik Sharma, and extended best wishes to the young archer for the upcoming FISU World University Games 2025.

The Lieutenant Governor said the remarkable achievements of athletes from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex, Katra, at National and International sporting events is a great source of inspiration for the youth. He also assured the Athletes all support from the administration.

