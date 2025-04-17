Major Reshuffle in J&K Police: Govt orders transfers and postings of 68 IPS, 67 JKPS officers

In a significant administrative move, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday issued transfers and postings of 135 officers, including 68 IPS officers and 67 JKPS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

As per Government Order No. 207-Home of 2025, issued by the Home Department, the reshuffle includes Uttam Chand (IPS-2002) has been posted as IGP (Police Operations & Services), PHQ, against an available vacancy. Sarah Rizvi (IPS-2008) has been transferred as DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, replacing Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS-2010), who has now been posted as DIG CID Kashmir.

Shiekh Junaid Mehmood (IPS-2009) has been placed in the awaiting posting list, while Umesh Kumar (IPS-2009) takes over as DIG IR Kashmir. Jatinder Singh Johar (IPS-2012), previously AIG Crime & Complaints PHQ, has been appointed I/c Director, Police Telecommunication.

Further changes include Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (IPS-2013) being posted as Commandant 3rd Bn IR, while Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria (IPS-2014) becomes Commandant 1st Border Bn JKAP, replacing Ashok Kumar Sharma. Tanushree (IPS-2017) has been transferred to SP SIA Hq, and Bisma Qazi (IPS-2017) has been posted as Commandant 2nd Women Bn JKAP.

In reshuffles at the district level, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IPS-2013) will now serve as SSP Anantnag, vice G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, who has been appointed SSP Srinagar. Amritpal Singh (IPS-2014) has been posted as Principal PTTI Vijaypur, while Ranjit Singh Sambyal (IPS-2013) takes charge as SSP Traffic City Srinagar, replacing Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, who moves to SP Special Crime Wing Kashmir.

Other IPS-level postings include Hareesh H. P. (IPS-2017) as AIG Welfare PHQ, Divya D. (IPS-2018) as SP SIA Kashmir, and Ragav S. (IPS-2018) as SP Tech CID HQ.

The order also includes extensive reshuffles among JKPS officers. Suhail Munawar Mir (JKPS-1999) has been appointed as Commissioner, Civil Military Liaison, while Ramesh Kumar Angral (JKPS-1999) takes charge as Director Home Guards, Kashmir. Mohd Arshad (JKPS-1999) has been posted as Director Home Guards, Jammu.

Further changes include Imtiyaz Hussain Mir (JKPS-1999) as Director Civil Defence & SDRF Kashmir, and Mohd Arif Rishu (JKPS-1999) as Principal STC Talwara. Abdul Waheed Shah (JKPS-1999) now heads the Economic Offences Wing Srinagar, while Shamsheer Hussain (JKPS-1999) has been posted as Commandant 20th Bn IR.

Several officers have been reshuffled across commandant, SO, and SP roles. Ashok Kumar Sharma, Atul Sharma, Randhir Singh, Amit Gupta, Mohd Majid Malik, Javid Iqbal, and Amarjit Singh, among others, have been appointed to new positions across various battalions and police wings including CID, Home Guards, Traffic, and Investigation wings.

Additionally, a number of younger JKPS officers including Azhar Bashir Baba, Farooq Qesor Malik, Tanweer Ahmad Dar, Zoheb Tanweer, Rayaz Iqbal Tantray, and Mashkoor Ahmad Zargar have been moved to new responsibilities at the district and battalion levels.

The reshuffle also included field-level postings in operations, special security, and forensic divisions. Officers such as Raj Kumar, Mohd Ibrahim, Raseeq Ahmad Mir, Zulafqar Ahmad, and Shakeel Rehman Bhat have been repositioned with a focus on enhancing on-ground policing and intelligence capabilities.

It further stated that the comprehensive reshuffle aims to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the police administration across the Union Territory.