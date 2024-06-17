LG Manoj Sinha, DGP Swain, IGP Birdi extend heartfelt greetings to people

Srinagar, Jun 16: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The sacred festival of Eid-ul-Adha is a symbol of selfless sacrifice and sharing. Let us, on this occasion, reaffirm our resolve to further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and unity. May Eid-ul-Adha bring peace, prosperity and joy for everyone”.

On the joyous occasion of Eid ul Adha, Director General of Police R.R. Swain on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, wishing them peace, prosperity, and happiness.

“Eid is a time of togetherness, reflection, and compassion. “Let us celebrate this day with a renewed commitment to unity and harmony,” he said.

DGP Swain said that as we come together with our families and communities, let’s also remember the values of kindness, charity, and gratitude that Eid embodies.”

In his message, DGP Swain also took a moment to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for peace and harmony in the region.

“Their courage and dedication inspire us to continue working towards a safer and more peaceful Jammu and Kashmir,” he stated.

He expressed deep gratitude to the security forces and police personnel for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and security. “Your dedication ensures that we can all celebrate this festival in safety and joy,” said Swain.

“May the blessings of Eid fill our lives with joy, our hearts with love, and our homes with peace. Eid Mubarak to all!” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V.K Birdi extended heartfelt Eid greetings to the people of Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.

In his message, IGP Kashmir extended his sincere wishes to the community, highlighting the significance of Eid ul Azha as a time for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness.

“May this joyous occasion of Eid ul Adha bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to every home in Kashmir. Let us come together, bound by the spirit of love, compassion, and understanding,” he said on X.

“Eid ul Adha teaches us the values of sacrifice, generosity, and caring for one another. Let us extend a helping hand to those less fortunate, making this Eid a truly meaningful celebration,” IGP said.