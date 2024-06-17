Eid-ul-Adha being celebrated in J&K today

All arrangements in place in shrines, Masjids across Kashmir: Chairperson Waqf Board

No Eid prayers at historic Eidgah Srinagar

Srinagar, June 16: Eid-ul-Adha , the festival of sacrifice will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with religious fervour on Monday, June 17 that marks the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

The largest Eid congregation in the Kashmir valley will take place at Dargah Hazratbal shrine at 10 am, where thousands are expected to join Eid prayers and listen to sermons on the teachings of Islam.

The authorities in Srinagar have disallowed Eid ul Adha prayers at Central Eidgah Srinagar.

Meanwhile Anjuman Auqaf in a statement said Eid Prayers will now be held at Jama Masjid Srinagar at 9:00 AM; Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will deliver the sermon at 8:00 AM.

Eid ul Adha commemorates the significant occasion for Muslims when Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) faith was tested by the Almighty Allah. Later, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) slaughtered an animal after he passed the test. People slaughter sacrificial animals on this festival to follow the practice of Ibrahim (AS).

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board (JKWB) Chairperson, Dr Darakshan Andrabi told Rising Kashmir that the government had made all arrangements for Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal, other Masjids and shrines across Jammu and Kashmir.

She further said that police and security forces are always on alert for people;s safety. It is a peaceful time and they have always been cooperative with us. Security arrangements have been made at dargahs and other areas in view of Eid,” Dr Andrabi said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Sunday visited the Hazratbal Shrine to take stock of arrangements made by various Departments with regard to celebration of the festivities of Eid-ul-Azha.

He asked the management of Wakaf Board to provide required facilities at the shrine and on Eid-ul-Azha to offer Eid Nimaz.

The DC enjoined upon the Traffic Police Department to make fool-proof traffic plans for devotees and also directed SMC officials to ensure proper sanitation in and around the shrine premises and repair all street lights before Eid-ul-Azha.

He also stressed the officers to maintain close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the Eid-ul-Azha religious event at Hazratbal Shrine.

According to the schedule issued by J&K Waqf Board, Eid prayers will be offered at Aasari Sharief Kaba Marg 9:00 AM, Ashar Shareef Jinab Sahib Soura 9 AM, Khankah-Moula 11 AM, Ziyarat Naqshband Sahib Khawaja Bazar 10 AM, Charar-e-Sharif Shrine 9:30 AM, Zirat Hazrati Mir syed Yaqoob Sahab Sonwar, 9:00 AM, Zirat Hazrat Baba Payam ud din Reshi Sahib 8:30 AM, Mukdoom Sahib 10:00 AM .

Zirat Hazrati Sakhi Zian ud Din wali Sahab Ashmuqam, 8:15 Am, Zirat Hazrati Mirza Kamil Sahib Hawal 9:30 Am, Zirat Syed Sultani Fakr ud din Sahib Newa 8:30, Zirat Mohda Babareshi Kakapora 8:30Am, Mazrki Jamia Masjid Sharief Ziti Shah Wali Sahab Drugmulla Kupwara 9:00 Am, Zirat Eham Sharief Bandipora 8:30 Am. dara Islamia Masjid Iqra Eid prayers 8.30 am, Markazi Eidgah Hyderdeigh Pattan 8:30, Eid Gah Palhallan 8 AM,

All the Namazis have been requested to reach their respective Eidgah/Masjid Shariefs well in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

In case of bad weather/rain, the Eid Namaz shall be offered in respective Jamia Masjids of the area and the Namaz timings shall be announced by the concerned Masjid Committee.

During Eid ul-Adha, Muslims perform Qurbani, the sacrifice of an animal, symbolizing Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God’s command. The meat from this sacrifice is divided into three parts: one for the household, and the other two distributed among neighbors and relatives.