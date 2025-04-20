Breaking

Landslide damages residential house in Bandipora’s Tulail valley

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A residential house was damaged due to a landslide, triggered by continuous snowfall and rainfall over the past two days in Busgi Kilshay area of Tulail in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said here on Sunday.

An official said that the house belonging to Ali Mohammad Khan, son of Abdul Samad Khan, was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and no casualties have been reported.

He said that a police party has reached the spot to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

J&K police attach two Pak-based terror handlers’ properties in Baramulla

India continues to be vital partner for Indo-Pacific, global regional stability: US State Dept

CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to start from February 10

“It’s a tough pill for us to swallow”: Kane Williamson after loss to Pakistan in World Cup semi-final

LS polls: EC notifies changes to existing scheme for Kashmiri migrants, says no need to fill ‘Form M’

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Huge loss, urge Centre for support”: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah on Ramban landslides, flash floods
Next Article “Rain, Thunderstorms & Gusty winds expected in next 4-6 hrs in J&K parts”: MeT Issues Advisory
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Rain, Thunderstorms & Gusty winds expected in next 4-6 hrs in J&K parts”: MeT Issues Advisory
Breaking
“Huge loss, urge Centre for support”: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah on Ramban landslides, flash floods
Breaking
“Urge administration to prioritize immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups”: Mehbooba Mufti on Ramban Landslides 
Breaking
“Dear Mr Abdullah…”: Delhi Airport clarifies Indigo flight diversion carrying J&K CM
Breaking