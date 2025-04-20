Landslide damages residential house in Bandipora’s Tulail valley

A residential house was damaged due to a landslide, triggered by continuous snowfall and rainfall over the past two days in Busgi Kilshay area of Tulail in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said here on Sunday.

An official said that the house belonging to Ali Mohammad Khan, son of Abdul Samad Khan, was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and no casualties have been reported.

He said that a police party has reached the spot to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance—(KNO)