“Huge loss, urge Centre for support”: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah on Ramban landslides, flash floods

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed concern over the heavy damage caused by landslides and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. He said lives were lost, infrastructure was damaged, and many vehicles were trapped under debris. He urged the central government to provide support and compensation.

“A huge loss has occurred in Ramban. There is a report of three deaths. Many vehicles are stuck under the debris. A lot of damage has been incurred. A bridge near a tunnel is damaged. There is a huge loss in Banihal as well. The Deputy Chief Minister has left for Ramban. Our ministers are also reaching out from Kashmir,” Farooq Abdullah told the media.

He assured that all help would be provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government and requested help from the Centre.

“This is a disaster and we will provide all the possible assistance we can. We have also requested that the centre help us in managing this disaster and compensate for the loss to some extent,” he said.

Several vehicles and people were feared trapped after a landslide hit the Shan Palace area in Ward No. 2 of Ramban following heavy rains.

Local police and hotel staff quickly reached the spot and rescued those who were trapped.

Visuals from the site showed vehicles buried under mud, stones, and debris. Shops and a restaurant were also damaged. Locals were seen standing on rooftops, trying to assess the extent of the damage.

So far, there is no official confirmation on the exact number of people trapped or any further casualties.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his grief over the situation and said that restoration and relief work would be reviewed later in the day.

In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Office quoted Omar Abdullah as saying, “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which has caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.”

He offered his condolences to the affected families and assured them that rescue work was underway.

Due to the landslides, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains completely blocked. Commuters have been advised not to travel on this route until the weather improves and the debris is cleared.

Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria said, “The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves.

Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously.” (ANI)