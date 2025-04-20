“Rain, Thunderstorms & Gusty winds expected in next 4-6 hrs in J&K parts”: MeT Issues Advisory

Srinagar, April 20: The Met Centre Srinagar has issued a nowcast update for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at many places across the region.

According to the update, intense showers can be expected at a few places for short periods, and the weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next 4-6 hours.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay safe during this period. The Met Centre has issued the following safety advisories:

Stay away from water channels, loose structures, and landslide-prone areas.

Avoid boating and Shikara riding in Dal Lake and other water bodies.

Stay inside safe shelters during thunderstorms and lightning.