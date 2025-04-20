Breaking

“Rain, Thunderstorms & Gusty winds expected in next 4-6 hrs in J&K parts”: MeT Issues Advisory

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, April 20: The Met Centre Srinagar has issued a nowcast update for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at many places across the region.

According to the update, intense showers can be expected at a few places for short periods, and the weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next 4-6 hours.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay safe during this period. The Met Centre has issued the following safety advisories:

Stay away from water channels, loose structures, and landslide-prone areas.

Avoid boating and Shikara riding in Dal Lake and other water bodies.

Stay inside safe shelters during thunderstorms and lightning.

 

You Might Also Like

Yamuna water level in Delhi drops below danger mark

“Enemies of Babasaheb”: Congress hits back at PM Modi’s “votebank ka virus” charge

Man dead, three injured in Bijbehara road accident

The tide turns after abrogation of Article 370, J&K progresses by leaps and bounds

“There is peace…”: Former J-K deputy CM Nirmal Singh on 5th anniversary of abrogation of Article 370

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Landslide damages residential house in Bandipora’s Tulail valley
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Landslide damages residential house in Bandipora’s Tulail valley
Breaking
“Huge loss, urge Centre for support”: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah on Ramban landslides, flash floods
Breaking
“Urge administration to prioritize immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups”: Mehbooba Mufti on Ramban Landslides 
Breaking
“Dear Mr Abdullah…”: Delhi Airport clarifies Indigo flight diversion carrying J&K CM
Breaking