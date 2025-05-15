World must speak in one voice to stamp out all forms of terrorism: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Milton Dick on his re-election as the Speaker of House of Representatives of Australia and said that the world must speak in one voice to stamp out all forms of terrorism.

During a telephonic conversation with Dick today, Birla said, “I congratulate you on behalf of Parliament of India on your re-election as the Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives. My best wishes to you for your new tenure.”

On this occasion, Birla thanked Dick for Australia’s solidarity with India on Pahalgam terror attack. He appreciated Australia’s support to India in the fight against terrorism. The world must speak in one voice to stamp out all forms of terrorism, wherever they exist, stressed Birla during his conversation.

Birla recalled the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and expressed confidence that India-Australia bilateral relations would further deepen during Albanese’s tenure.

Birla said that India looks forward to welcoming Anthony Albanese later this year for the Quad and Bilateral Summits. He also hoped that during Dick’s Speakership, India and Australia parliamentary cooperation would reach new heights and the relationship between the two countries would be further strengthened, including in multilateral forums.

Earlier, Australian Foreign Minister Penny welcomed the understanding between India and Pakistan on Monday, emphasising the importance of de-escalation and counter-terrorism efforts for regional peace and security.

Wong spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to encourage respect for the ceasefire terms.

“I know many Australians are concerned by recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. I’ve spoken with @DrSJaishankar and @MIshaqDar50 to welcome the ceasefire and urge respect for its terms. De-escalation and counter-terrorism efforts are critical to regional peace & security,” Wong wrote on X. (ANI)