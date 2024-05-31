GDC Vijaypur releases its maiden College Newsletter DEVIKA

Samba, May 30: Government Degree College Vijaypur on Thursday unveiled the first ever College Newsletter, “DEVIKA”.

The release event was graced by Dr. Geetanjali Rana, Principal Government Degree, Ramgarh and Dr. Twinkle Suri, Principal Shri Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Government Degree College, Samba.

Dr. Vandana Gupta, Principal of the host College expressed immense joy and appreciated sincere efforts of the Newsletter Committee to achieve this milestone.

In her welcome address, Prof. Ritu Bhagat briefed about the newsletter to everyone present there. The News Letter highlighted the consistent progress and notable achievements of Government Degree College Vijaypur in various academic, non-academic, curricular, extra-curricular, sports and capacity-building areas for both staff and students.

The newsletter, titled “DEVIKA,” provides a vibrant and diverse overview of the campus happenings from April 2022 to March 2024. It showcases the student’s involvement in curricular and co-curricular activities, illuminating the college’s success and pride.

Despite facing limitations, the students showcased their growth and left an indelible mark on the college’s record. The compilation of this issue of the newsletter was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Prof. Ritu Bhagat, Convener IQAC and Chief Editor of the Newsletter along with Advisory Committee comprising of Prof. Anita Jamwal, Prof. Mamta Gupta and Dr. Anoop Kumar Bhagat.

The active contributions and cooperation of the Editorial Board namely Prof. Poonam Kundan, Dr. Manoj Heer, Dr. Naseem Chowdhary, Prof. Meetu Sharma, Dr. Gunjeet Mahiwal, Prof. Mazid Malik, Dr. Priyanka Ganjoo and Dr. Attied Khawar Balwan were instrumental in its success.