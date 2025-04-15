Kupwara Ball Badminton Championship 2025-26 Announced

Srinagar, April 14: The district Kupwara Ball Badminton Association, in collaboration with the J&K Ball Badminton Association, is set to organise the Ball Badminton Championship for Boys and Girls 2025-26. The two-day tournament, sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, will be held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara (Kupwara) from April 21 to 22.

The championship aims to promote Ball Badminton in the region and provide young athletes with a platform to showcase their skills. The tournament will follow the official rules of the Ball Badminton Federation of India (BBFI) to ensure fair play and high-level competition.

Entry & Participation Details:

All affiliated clubs, schools, colleges, and institutes in Kupwara are invited to participate. Interested players must submit their entries before 20 April, 2025, via WhatsApp/SMS at 7006053791(Organiser Secretary). The draw for the matches will take place on April 21 at 11:00 AM at the competition venue.

Selection for UT-Level Championship

A major highlight of the tournament is the selection of top-performing players who will represent Kupwara at the upcoming UT-level Ball Badminton Championship. This presents a valuable opportunity for young athletes to compete at higher levels.

Organisers’ Statement

The district Kupwara Ball Badminton Association is committed to promoting Ball Badminton among youth and ensuring a well-organized and competitive tournament. Officials from the J&K Ball Badminton Association and J&K Sports Council will be present to oversee the event and encourage young talents. Sports lovers and the general public are encouraged to attend and cheer for the participants as they battle for top honours in this prestigious event.