MLA Nazir Gurezi Declares Inter Zonal National Softball Championship Open

Srinagar, April 14: The 10th Inter Zonal National Softball Championship (Men and Women) kicked off Monday at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar. The Championship was inaugurated by Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi) who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In all two athletes across the country are taking part in the championship. All the arrangements for the visiting players and officials have been arranged by J&K Sports Council and J&K Softball Association. The championship is being organised by J&K Softball Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the aegis of Softball Association of India. The championship will continue for three days and will witness the tremendous competition at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar. The championship will conclude on April 16.

The chief guest in his speech welcomed the participating teams and wished them well for the competition. He expressed hope that all the players will enjoy the stay at Srinagar. Today, J&K is being considered as one of the favourite venues for national camps, championship and the newly elected government is committed to take it forward in more improvised manner. The prominent personalities who were present on the inaugural ceremony were Dr. Praveen Anaokar, Secretary General Softball Association of India and other office bearers and member units of the SBAI. The championship is being sponsored by J&K Sports Council.