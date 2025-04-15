Remembering PM Chandrashekhar on his 98th birth Anniversary

Chandrashekhar was a fearless hero, endowed with unflinching daring, and had a commitment to India’s freedom. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was not wrong in saying so. His ideals and thoughts still reverberate in the hearts and heads of many, especially of today’s youth. These words, although meant for the revolutionary freedom fighter, also find a beautiful echo in the life and legacy of the former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar-another son of the soil whose courage, simplicity, and ideals made him a unique leader in Indian politics.

Chandra Shekhar is a name synonymous with honesty and simplicity. After that, there is a profound concern for the people of India, making him one of the most adored and respected political leaders in history. His very short tenure as Prime Minister still speaks volumes about his life’s work and mission. He was not in politics for power. He was there to serve, to question, and to bring change.

Chandrashekhar believed in walking whatever the people went through and listening to their struggles and standing up for what was right. He came from a small village of Uttar Pradesh, and did not forget his roots. Luckily, his humble birth gave rise to his values. He knew the faces of poverty and had experienced it personally. Thus, it made a lot of difference to him and most of the fellow politicians.

He gave up luxury and fame only to help the raised but voiceless people. Often referred to as the ‘Young Turk’ of Indian politics, he had boldness and fearlessness in him. He was not afraid to speak facts to the people in power because he was yelling against injustice. He believed in using politics for the betterment of people and not for personal gains.

He was an unflinching supporter of socialism. He wanted every Indian to have equal rights and opportunities. He did not like the ever-widening gulf between the rich and the poor. For him, development meant having even the last person in the line benefit from it. He spoke a lot about social justice, equality, and the need for uplifting the poor. One of the most powerful things he did was his Bharat Yatra in 1983.

In that year, he walked over 4,000 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Delhi. Yes, he walked! Not for politics, but for meeting people and learning about their problems to join with the real India. He spent nights in villages and talked to farmers, students, workers, and tribal communities. He wanted to feel their pain and become their voice.

That Yatra gave him a very real perspective on ground realities in India. While others were sitting in air-conditioned rooms, Chandra Shekhar was walking sunlit, dusty roads. He showed that leadership means being close to the people knowing those hopes, fears, and dreams. He was the PM for a short time but with great honesty and commitment.

Though he led a minority government and tried to ensure some stability and integrity in the system, he did not hesitate in introducing economic reforms with a human face. Reforming was, in his opinion, not hurting the poor and clear of the fact that India had to grow but not leave behind the others. He believed in national unity, too. Religion, caste, or region could never divide people.

He always said, “We are all Indians first.” His voice was a voice of harmony. He spoke for peace, brotherhood, and the idea that India is one family. What made him even more special was that he never held on to power. He was not attached to the position. He once said that he can never compromise with his principles just to remain in power. That rare quality earned him the title of a true statesman. Even his opponents respected him deeply.

He had an intelligent mind and a heart of gold. The contents of his speech would be full of truth, courage, and vision, but he never embellished his speech. His vocab was simple as he thought it was important for both people and their leaders to understand each other perfectly. He was not a leader who wanted to impress. He was a leader that wanted to inspire.

He was not able to keep shut when it came to speaking for the people even after he vacated the seat of Prime Minister. He used to enter Parliament and hurl tough questions. He did not stop working. His love for India was eternal and selfless. He amassed no wealth, built no empires. He amassed goodwill, respect, and trust.

He had the guts to say, “No,” when every other person would say, “Yes,” for intimidating people. That courage made him different, and that honesty makes him unforgettable. He would not hail that politics could be clean and that leaders might be simple beings who could still win with the truth.

His mission was to make India strong, just, and united. India where nobody would be left out and villages have schools, farmers earn their dignity, and expected youth have bright hopes. He believed more in long-term change through real effort than quick-fix remedies. This is to say that he wanted India to be independent in thought. Foreign interference in internal matters was not appreciated by him. He always spoke and defended India’s right to choose for itself. His ideas on foreign relations were grounded in self-respect and balance.

He was the finest Parliamentarian who believed in debate, not hate. Democracy was not about loud voices directing traffic; it was about voices moving in harmony. He would pay great attention to the Constitution. He would remind people that leaders are expected to keep the law rather than bend it for self-interest. He was always in favour of youth participation in politics. He would make such statements that young people must come forward to flush the system.

He inculcated generations with the faith of honesty and hard work. Many of his followers still carry forward his values. Even today, we need leaders like Chandra Shekhar. These would be leaders who walk with the people, not above them. They should be heard more than they speak. They should empathize and serve without selfish interests. His life is a lesson in simplicity, service, and sacrifice.

India has known many Prime Ministers, but Chandrashekhar was really a different kind of mark. This was not because of his long ruling tenure; he ruled by the heart. His promise was not about delivering political promises but on purpose. Not about power but about people.

His legacy reminds us that real change is slow, which can be achieved by patience and commitment. One honest voice can make all the difference, and a leader does not need a big chair but a big heart. He will not live anywhere in body and soul anymore, but lives through major ideals within. In every village he visited, in every speech he gave, in every person he touched — his legacy shines.

He taught us that true leadership is always simple, always sincere, and constantly rooted in love for the nation. India will always remember Chandrashekhar as a people’s Prime Minister. A man who walked with India, felt its heartbeat, and gave it his soul.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi post on ‘X’, “These days, even if a small leader does a 10-12 km Padyatra, it is covered on TV. But, why did we not honour the historic Padyatra of Chandrashekhar Ji,”.

(Author is Professor and Chairman of Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS))