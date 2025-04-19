Kulgam, Shopian admins directed to assess hailstorm damages for compensation of affected families: Sakeena Itoo

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo has expressed deep concern over the widespread damage caused by recent hailstorm which severely impacted orchards and farmlands in several areas of Kulgam and Shopian districts.

The Minister said that this weather calamity has dealt a significant blow to thousands of orchardists and farmers, many of whom are completely relying on the upcoming harvest season for their livelihood. “Our Government completely stands with the farming community in this difficult time. The loss is not just of produce, but of months of hard work and hope”, Sakeena said.

The Minister said that the administrations of affected districts have been mobilized and directed to carry out immediate ground assessments of damages caused and ensure timely compensation is provided.

She further said that relevant departments have been directed to prioritize transparent coordination with local representatives and community leaders to expedite assessment of losses and necessary compensation to affected families.

The Minister reiterated the commitment of Omar Abdullah led government towards uplifting the conditions of orchardists and farmers by smooth implementation of various beneficiary oriented schemes like HADP, RKVY, KCC and others.