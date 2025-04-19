Breaking

5-Year-old girl injured in wild animal attack in Poonch

LA 5-Year-Old girl was injured after a wild animal attacked her in Sawjian in Mandi area of Poonch district on Saturday.

Officials told GNS that a girl aged 5, was injured after a Jackal attacked her on face at Sawjian.

Family members and locals quickly rushed to her rescue, she was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. She has been identified as Abroo (5) daughter of Mohd Sakinder resident of Gagrian.

A doctor at PHC Sawjian told GNS that the minor girl recieved few stitches on her face in wild animal and has been discharged.

More details awaited.(GNS)

