KPDCL announces Power Shutdown in parts of Kashmir valley from tomorrow

In view of Reconductoring of 33 KV Khanyar- Rainawari Line from 0.15 ACSR to 0.2 ACSR, the power supply to Receiving Stations including Khanyar, Rainawari & Takanwari and areas including Miskeen Bagh, Rozabal, Magdoom Sb, Hazuri Bagh, Jogilankar, JLNM Sangam, Islamia College, Narwara. Hospital, Kondabal, Hasanabad, Palpora shall remain affected on November 20 & 23 from 10 AM to 5:00 PM.

In view of Works under RDSS by M/S NTPC, the power supply from Alusteng Zakura 33kv to Receiving Stations including Umerhair, Gulabagh, Ahmadnagar and areas including Khatmulla, Pandach, Pathan Colony, Ahmad Nagar shall remain affected on November 20 from 10:AM to 5:00 PM.

In view of Stringing works in 11 KV Lurgam feeder under RDSS Works, the power supply from 33kv Tral Line II to receiving stations including Lurgam, Gulabagh, Bategund, Aripal and areas including Batagund, Lurgam, Satoora, Pastona, Nanar, Aripal, Nargistan, Lam, Jawharpora, Khangund shall remain affected on November 21 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

To carry out installation of 33 KV VCB and other equipments for augmentation of Receiving Station Budgam, the power supply to Budgam and SIDCO Receiving Stations and areas including Budgam, Ompora Housing Colony, Jawalpora and Budgam Town shall remain affected on November 20 from 2:00PM to 4:00 PM.

To carry out the remaining work of twining and erection of poles 33 KV Narbal Line and stabilization of 33 KV BK Pora Line, the power supply to Receiving Stations including Narbal, Sanoor, Bakshipora, Shalteng and Zainakote and areas including Narbal, Mazhama, Kawoosa, Sozeith, Lawlypora shall remain affected on November November 20 & 23 from 10:00AM to 5:00 PM.

Similarly, Power Supply from 33kv Sharifabad HMT to receiving stations including Bakshipora, Shalteng, Zainakote and areas including Zainakote, Umerabad, Shalleng, Bakshipora, Khishipora HMT shall remain affected on November 20 & 23 from 10:00AM to 5:00 PM.

Also, Power Supply from 33kv Pampore BK Pora to receiving stations including BK Pora, Khanda and Summerbugh and areas including BK Pora, Khanda, Chattergam, Kenihama, Summerbugh, Wagoora, Wadipora, Aribagh, Chackpora shall remain affected on November 21 from 10:00AM to 5:00 PM.

Further, power supply from 33kv Waterhail Tap Line to receiving station Waterhail and areas including Samsaan, Parthan, Waterhail, PHE Substation shall remain affected on November 23 & 25 from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM.(GNS)