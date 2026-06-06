Anti-terror operation enters fourteenth day in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri, June 6 : A joint anti-terror operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF has entered its fourteenth day in the dense forests of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district.

Security forces are continuing to track suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.The security forces were seen checking the ID cards of travellers and locals, conducting intensive search operations in the region.

The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, was launched following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.

Officials said the move aims to trap the suspects within the designated zones while search teams intensify their operations.

On May 28, heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri’s Dorimal forest area as Operation Sheruwali reached a critical stage, with security forces tightening the cordon to neutralise suspected militants hiding in the dense terrain.

According to officials, a massive deployment of security forces, along with additional reinforcements and logistical support, was rushed to the encounter site to ensure a “strong and impenetrable cordon” and to prevent any attempt by militants to escape through the thick forest cover.

The operation is being carried out on a large scale, with officials stating that “every possible effort” is being made to neutralise the hiding militants. The entire area remains under strict security surveillance as search and combing operations continue deep inside the forest belt.

The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have added to the complexity of the mission, requiring forces to proceed cautiously while maintaining constant surveillance.

Security agencies are using all available resources to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat posed by their presence in the region.

The entire area remains under heightened security, with access to certain locations being closely monitored.

Officials said search operations would continue until the area is fully sanitised and all security concerns are addressed. (ANI)