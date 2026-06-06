DC Sgr leads plantation drive at GHS School Khonmoh

Srinagar, Jun 5: To mark the World Environment Day, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, on Friday led a plantation drive at Government Higher Secondary (GHS) School Khonmoh as a part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan.

The plantation drive was organized by the District Administration Srinagar in collaboration with Axis Bank and GHS Khonmoh on World Environment Day-2026 promoting environmental sustainability and encouraging community participation in creating a greener and healthier environment.

The event witnessed the participation of Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Chief Education Officer, Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din, Principal GHS School Khonmoh, Nahid Shah, Cluster Head Axix Bank, Shiekh Gowhar, other Offices as well as enthusiastic, Staff and school Students who actively participated in the programme and planted a variety of saplings within the school premises.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner planted a deodar sapling and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in increasing green cover, mitigating the effects of climate change and fostering environmental awareness among citizens.

He highlighted the importance of environmental conservation and called upon the students to play a proactive role in protecting surrounding environment. He said that plantation drives not only contribute to ecological balance but also help instill a sense of responsibility and environmental awareness among citizens.

Emphasizing the significance of the Nasha Mukt J&K Campaign, he stated that building a healthy society requires collective efforts towards both environmental protection and the eradication of substance abuse. He urged students to act as ambassadors of positive change by spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the benefits of a clean and healthy lifestyle.