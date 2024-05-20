KCCI condemns attack on tourists at Pahalgam

Srinagar, May 19: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) condemns attack on tourists at Pahalgham in which two tourists have been injured and another gruesome attack killing one civilian at Shopian.

The KCCI said that such gruesome attacks should be investigated on a fast track basis and culprits brought to book. “The organisation expresses condolences with the bereaved of the deceased ; and prays for speedy recovery of injured tourists while appealing to the authorities to provide best possible treatment to them. KCCI believes that the targeted attack is designed to cause harm to the fair name of Kashmir and the flourishing tourist business,” reads the statement.