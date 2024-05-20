Kashmir

KCCI condemns attack on tourists at Pahalgam

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 19: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) condemns attack on tourists at Pahalgham in which two tourists have been injured and another gruesome attack killing one civilian at Shopian.
The KCCI said that such gruesome attacks should be investigated on a fast track basis and culprits brought to book. “The organisation expresses condolences with the bereaved of the deceased ; and prays for speedy recovery of injured tourists while appealing to the authorities to provide best possible treatment to them. KCCI believes that the targeted attack is designed to cause harm to the fair name of Kashmir and the flourishing tourist business,” reads the statement.

You Might Also Like

District Bar Association, civil society, traders condemn Shopian terror attack

J&K leaders, parties slam Pak for terror attacks in Kashmir

GDC Anantnag organises extension lecture on ‘Microbial Biotechnology’

CII J&K council discusses key infra projects with Railway Board Member

State Nodal Officer, SVEEP Ladakh conducts extensive voter awareness program

Share This Article
Previous Article Meet Mohammad Shafi, for whom pottery is a way of life
Next Article District Bar Association, civil society, traders condemn Shopian terror attack
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Meet Mohammad Shafi, for whom pottery is a way of life
Jammu
NC, PDP have long history of deceptions: Altaf Bukhari
Politics
Youth should solidify their future through vote: Tarigami
Politics
Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is ours: Rana
Politics

Recent Comments

No comments to show.