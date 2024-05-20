Kashmir

District Bar Association, civil society, traders condemn Shopian terror attack

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Shopian, May 19: District Bar Association, Shopian and various other associations including Traders Federation, Growers’ Associations, and other civil society groups condemned the terror attack on a civilian, Aijaz Ahmad Shiekh of Heerpora, Shopian.
President, District Bar Association in a message conveyed his heartfelt condolences & expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
He said that this heinous act of violence has no place in a civilized society and added that it should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
Similarly, other associations and civil society members also condemned this inhuman, tragic and senseless terror act against a civilian and expressed dismay over it.
The associations asked people to unite against the forces vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in the district.

You Might Also Like

Former spokesperson of banned JeI surrenders before police in Srinagar

LS POLLS: Stage set for Ladakh polls today

KCCI condemns attack on tourists at Pahalgam

J&K leaders, parties slam Pak for terror attacks in Kashmir

GDC Anantnag organises extension lecture on ‘Microbial Biotechnology’

Share This Article
Previous Article KCCI condemns attack on tourists at Pahalgam
Next Article LS POLLS: Stage set for Ladakh polls today
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Meet Mohammad Shafi, for whom pottery is a way of life
Jammu
CII J&K council discusses key infra projects with Railway Board Member
Kashmir
NC, PDP have long history of deceptions: Altaf Bukhari
Politics
Youth should solidify their future through vote: Tarigami
Politics

Recent Comments

No comments to show.