District Bar Association, civil society, traders condemn Shopian terror attack

Shopian, May 19: District Bar Association, Shopian and various other associations including Traders Federation, Growers’ Associations, and other civil society groups condemned the terror attack on a civilian, Aijaz Ahmad Shiekh of Heerpora, Shopian.

President, District Bar Association in a message conveyed his heartfelt condolences & expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

He said that this heinous act of violence has no place in a civilized society and added that it should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Similarly, other associations and civil society members also condemned this inhuman, tragic and senseless terror act against a civilian and expressed dismay over it.

The associations asked people to unite against the forces vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in the district.