Kathua gunfight: CRPF man succumbs, one terrorist killed so far, Ops on

One CRPF jawan was killed in action ,while as a terrorist was was injured after a freshly infiltrated group of terrorists barged into a residential house in Jammu’s Kathua district on yesterday evening.

The encounter surfaced in village Saida Sukhal near Koota morh of Police Station Hira Nagar after armed terrorists barged into residential house.

As per officials sources told that in wee hours of the morning at 3 am, fresh firing was reported at encounter site in which one CRPF Constable injured and shifted to the Sub district Hospital Hiranagar for treatment and during treatment the said CRPF Constable was succumbed.

Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone Anand Jain told the reporters at Hiranagar that two terrorists were spotted at village Saida Sukhal near Koota Morh in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district late this evening. One of the terrorists tried to lob a grenade and was killed in the exchange of firing while second terrorist was hiding in the area. He asserted that it was a fresh infiltration bid and Pakistan was trying to disturb peaceful atmosphere in the region. On Chattargalla encounter, Jain said a joint naka of 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police was fired upon by the terrorists last night and the security personnel retaliated. Reports said the terrorists opened firing at Army and police naka at Chattargalla but the security personnel retaliated. Encounter was on but no details were immediately available as the area is very remote. One or two security personnel are reported to have sustained injuries but there was no official confirmation.

Earlier, two terrorists were spotted at village Saida Sukhal near Koota Morh in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district at 7.45 pm, just few kilometers from Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. Army, police, SOG and CRPF have laid massive cordon in entire Hiranagar belt to ensure that the remaining terrorist doesn’t manage to escape taking cover of darkness. Eyewitnesses from Saida Sukhal and surrounding villages told the Excelsior on telephone that two terrorists appeared in Saida around 7.45 PM and entered a house seeking water and food. The father-son duo refused to entertain the terrorists and fled from the house towards more populated lane. The terrorists followed them. The terrorists then entered another house and asked for water and vehicle to drop them at some distance. They too refused.

In the meantime, police which had been tipped off about presence of the terrorists, reached Saida Sukhal and challenged the terrorists. One of the terrorists tried to lob grenade on civilians and police party but was killed in police retaliation. His associate managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. However, he could be reportedly hiding somewhere in the village.

Police said the cops are clearing houses one by one. So far only one family of husband and wife have been evacuated to the hospital. While the woman is unhurt, her husband Omkar Nath son of Dina Nath has sustained injuries in the arm and his condition is stated to be stable. An AK rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the possession of slain terrorist. Sources said people at Saida Sukhal showed exemplary courage and faced the terrorists boldly till police and security forces reached the spot. They didn’t allow the terrorists, both of whom are believed to be Pakistanis, to escape. Army, police, SOG and CRPF have maintained strong cordon in the village to ensure that the terrorist doesn’t manage to escape. Villagers demanded that killing of a civilian who was slaughtered by unknown persons at village Mela should also be investigated as it might have also been executed by the terrorists—(KNO)