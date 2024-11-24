Kashmir’s Comedy King bats for a Kashmiri film industry to combat unemployment

At 67, veteran artist Nazir Josh, fondly known as the ‘King of Comedy’ in Kashmir, remains a firm believer in the power of laughter to lift spirits and bring hope during tough times.

In an interview with Rising Kashmir, Nazir Josh highlighted the healing power of laughter, emphasizing how it brings joy and positivity to people facing adversity and loss. He expressed hope that a thriving film industry in Kashmir could both entertain and help tackle unemployment in the region.

Recently Nazir Josh was honoured with Info-Tel award at Tagore Hall Srinagar by the prominent dignities for his vast contribution in the field of Art and Culture.

Josh, a versatile scriptwriter, director, and actor, became a household name in Kashmir during the 1990s with his leading roles in popular dramas like Jum German and Ahaid Raza. Originally from Budgam, he was one of the pioneers of Doordarshan (DD Kashur) serials.

However, things changed in 2014 when Doordarshan stopped producing drama serials, disappointing many artists. Josh noted that around 10,000 people were connected to Doordarshan, and its closure dealt a blow to young artists’ dreams. The ongoing challenges in Kashmir have also made life difficult for many in the artistic community.

Josh says every state or region typically boasts its own film industry, yet Kashmir lacks a local one. He said that the local film industry would thrive in the Valley, given the strong inclination of the people toward Kashmiri entertainment.

He expressed disappointment over the lack of cinemas, theaters, and even an active TV station contributing to Kashmir’s entertainment scene. He noted that the current TV station doesn’t provide much entertainment content.

‘My love for acting started during his school days. In the 1970s, he joined the National Theater Budgam, led by Bashir Budgami, to develop his talent. Initially, he was given serious roles, but as he grew older, he shifted to comedic roles in local skits. This change was a turning point for me and I focused on learning new techniques,” Josh said.

Recalling his participation in a state-level theater festival at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, in 1973, organized by the Cultural Academy. The event featured well-known artists from theaters like Rang Manch, Kala Kender, Asan, and Sangramal.

“At the festival, notable Indian dramas like ‘Waiting for Godot,’ ‘Konark,’ and ‘Shuturmurg’ (Ostrich Boys) were staged, alongside productions by Som Nath Sadhu and Pushkar Bhan,” he said.

Josh’s group also presented a humorous play, earning them a third position alongside two other distinguished theaters. The festival garnered appreciation from all quarters.

With the inception of Doordarshan in 1973, Josh successfully cleared the audition, leading to small roles in routine dramas aired by the station. In 1977, the renowned producer Farooq Nazki returned to Kashmir after completing training in Germany.

Collaborating on the drama serial ‘Totma,’ they achieved significant popularity, airing 25 episodes that featured fewer dialogues and more action.

Again in 1985, Josh worked on a new concept’ Hazaar Dastaan’ and discussed the same with Bashir Budgami, who approved the idea and started its shooting.

“In this serial, Ahaid Raaz became the household name in Kashmir. It used to be aired on weekends and its main theme revolved around the politicians, bureaucrats who are exploiting the common masses.

He said it was a political satire drama and we used to criticize those who were at the helm of affairs and it gained more popularity among the people.

“That time Popular Pakistani crime investigation drama series, Andhera Ujala was aired PTV) but it lost its viewership in Kashmir because of the Hazaar Dastaan,” he said.

Later the popular serial was topped by the interferences of political leaders. The drama till that time had aired 52 episodes and it was aired again in 1987. I still remember the words of a noted politician, he said.

“They (Hazaar Dastaan) the group have made fun of our position. How can Ahaid Raaz be a Chief Minister of the state and I will lock the DD headquarters in Srinagar,” Josh recalls saying the serial’s Director also got the award for the same.

After the success of Hazaar Dastaan, Josh also appeared in Juma Jerman in 1989, and later its shooting was left mid-way due to turmoil in Kashmir.

Later, they worked in Jammu and other places to feed the audience in Kashmir. From 1990’s till 2005, Josh worked day and night with DD Kashir with noted producers and directors.

Josh claims he introduced a rap song which has its base treatment in Ladishah, Mazaiya Chakri and other new concepts. I have written more than 250 humorous songs which are still popular among the people, he said.

Apart from these serials, the 65-year-old artist also worked in Raaz-e-Hunz, Hero no. 1, and Haput, Yes Lagi Tas Lagi Sarkari, and Adam. While popular stage plays including Zolan, Lol Opera, Haa’r Koker, Khalwat Shah, and Tim Gori Gayay.

About shift from serious to humorous character, he said once they were shooting drama, one of his colleagues was not present on the set. “I was asked to perform his role for some time and I performed it and got appreciation from all,” he said.

In 2013, Josh appeared as a leading actor in the television serial Asi Kut Chi Gachun (Where we have to go)’ along with Mir Sarwar and others local actors, which was directed by Bashir Dada.

About young artists performing on social media, he said most of the things are missing. Training is important for every artist; there is a need for a proper script and dialogue. Short composition, suspense, Punch, and other vital components, he said.

In 2021 also shared clips regarding Covid19 awareness and it was appreciated across Kashmir.

He has also bagged best actor award from Cultural Academy Kashmir, Kashmir Jhelum Art and other reputed organizations of valley.

In 2023, Josh was honored by Kalidas Theatre with an award of appreciation in “Best Comedy Actor” category at Tagore Hall Srinagar. He was conferred with Infotel Award 2023. Additionally, he received recognition from CEEO India (Cultural Educational and Environmental Organization) Budgam during a 2023 Drama Festival held in Srinagar.

Last year, the seasoned actor embarked on a four-month journey to the Islamic Republic of Iran. During his stay, Josh actively engaged in numerous cultural programs, poetic symposiums, and workshops.

“Throughout various locations in Iran, I received warm welcome from Kashmiri students and was introduced to numerous dignitaries. In recognition of his contributions, he was honored with a ‘Special Award’ at the University of Kirman,” he added.

Josh says even today, he finds it challenging to visit any picnic spot in Kashmir without people recalling the ‘Ahaid-Raaz’ character. Now, my son has started sharing my old videos on social media, giving rise to a fan following among the younger generation.

“Youth should invest in training themselves, focus on scripting, and sharpen their observational skills. A good script lays the foundation for producing quality dramas and movies.”

When asked for a message to the youth, Nazir Josh emphasized the challenges faced by veteran artists in Kashmir and the limited opportunities for growth unless the government steps in to create a local film industry.

“With talented producers and directors in Kashmir, the government could either tap into their expertise to build a regional film industry or provide financial support for making movies in the Kashmiri language. This would be a viable solution,” he said.

The veteran comedian hoped that by establishing a local film industry could create jobs for thousands of people. “I hope the government seriously considers these ideas and takes action,” he added.