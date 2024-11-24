Meet Kashmir’s Herbal Man With His Garden of Medicinal Wonders

In the village of Achabal, famous for the Mughal Garden, amidst lush greenery, lies a unique herbal garden embracing several kinds of plants with huge medicinal values. The garden is cultivated by Manzoor Javid, a man who could aptly be called the “Herbal Man of Kashmir.” Over the past two decades, Javid has dedicated himself to collecting and growing medicinal plants in his garden. Javid’s collection spans nearly a hundred species in his garden. According to Javid each plant holds immense medicinal value, with some even used to treat severe diseases like cancer.

“This herbal garden is the culmination of 20 years of hard work,” Javid said. “We have gathered seeds from different regions, focusing on plants with medicinal value. Currently, there are more than a hundred species here, and inshallah, their number will continue to grow. By the next growing season, this garden will be fully operational on a larger scale,” he said.

Some of the notable exotic vegetables in his collection include Chinese cabbage, chives, wild garlic, tatsoi, asparagus, grape tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, Swiss chard, parsley, and other rare varieties that are seldom seen in Kashmir. Javid said that these vegetables have many health benefits and are a highly nutritious addition to the local diet.

Another fascinating plant, he said, is Taraxacum officinale, commonly known as Hand in Kashmir. Javid highlights its wide range of medicinal uses, particularly for liver health. “The root of this plant can be used to make tea, which has hepatoprotective properties. It is excellent for improving liver function and appetite,” he says. He also points out that Valeriana wallichiana and Valeriana officinalis have antidepressant qualities, adding, “In today’s world, where mental health issues are prevalent, this tea can be a natural remedy. It promotes restful sleep and is especially beneficial for women.”

The garden also features oregano and Elsholtzia ciliata (Eaila Gassa), both known for their culinary and medicinal applications. “Oregano is not just a spice for pizza; it has a rich aroma and is excellent for making herbal tea,” Javid added.

He said, “In the past, people added the floral spikes of Elsholtzia to Kehwa instead of cardamom or other herbs. It is particularly useful for colds, fever, and improving digestion.”

Javid introduces several other medicinal plants with enthusiasm. Lemon Balm (Melissa Officinalis) is one such plant, known for its refreshing and therapeutic properties. “This herb can be used to make tea that helps with colds, throat problems, and fever. It’s also great as a revitalizing drink,” he says.

The garden also boasts lavender, a globally recognized plant famous for its fragrance and calming effects. “Lavender tea has numerous benefits and is a soothing option for stress relief,” he said. In addition, rosemary, another well-known herb, stands out for its brain-boosting properties. “Rosemary tea is said to enhance memory and improve cognitive function.”

Among the rarest plants in Javid’s collection is Bistorta affinis (Persecaria affinis), also called Unjbar. This high-altitude plant has significant medicinal applications in Greek medicine. “It is highly effective in treating internal and external bleeding,” he said.

Adding, “Besides, it helps manage Ulcerative Colitis, an autoimmune condition that affects the intestines. This disease is life-altering, but herbal remedies like this plant offer relief. Cultivating it has been a challenge, but it’s a prized addition to the garden.”