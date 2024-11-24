Breaking

Security forces conduct search operation in J&K’s Sidhra after reports of suspected explosives

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

Security forces conducted a search operation in the Sidhra area of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, after recieving reports of suspected explosives in the area.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Satuday, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted.

During the search operation, the police recovered arms and ammunition, and it also destroyed the hideout, thwarted any possible untoward incident, and scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier on the same day, Baramulla Police attached multiple properties (double-storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and a four-wheeler) worth Rs 1.72 crore, said police in a statement.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan @ Rafi Rafa son of Gh Hassan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR nr 134/2016 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Boniyar.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired during the course of an investigation conducted by police. The properties were acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

MHA to notify CAA rules ‘much before’ Lok Sabha polls: Officials

11 injured after bus rams into truck in Kathua

My work is done in Europe, many clubs tried to sign me: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al-Nassr

Celebs extend condolences on demise of comedian Raju Srivastava

India, France agree to intensify cooperation in Southwest Indian Ocean

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kashmir’s Comedy King bats for a Kashmiri film industry to combat unemployment
Next Article IPL 2025: A total of 1,574 players to go under hammer in mega auction at Jeddah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

IPL 2025: A total of 1,574 players to go under hammer in mega auction at Jeddah
Breaking
Kashmir’s Comedy King bats for a Kashmiri film industry to combat unemployment
Features
Meet Kashmir’s Herbal Man With His Garden of Medicinal Wonders
Features
The Beetle’s Resurrection: A Doting Tale of Passion & Devotion
Features