JKPDP announces new youth leadership; Aditya Gupta appointed president

RK Online Desk
In a significant move to strengthen youth engagement and grassroots connect, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) has announced the formation of its new youth body, with Adv. Aditya Gupta appointed as the President.

 

The announcement was made following the approval of Party President Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, as shared by the official handle of JKPDP.

 

The newly constituted team features a dynamic mix of young leaders from across the region, including Saqib Ahmad (@SAAQQIIB) as Vice President, Irfan Butt (@buttkout) as General Secretary (Organization), Azad Parvaaz as General Secretary (North), Shahnawaz Mir as General Secretary (Central), Neeraj Chandel as General Secretary (Jammu), Tanveer Hussain as General Secretary (Chenab), and Aijaz Sumberiya as General Secretary.

“With committed young leaders at the helm, this marks a renewed push to empower youth and deepen our grassroots connect, the party stated in a congratulatory post.

