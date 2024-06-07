Kashmir parts experience fresh snowfall in June month

With the weatherman predicting light wet spell till tomorrow, several higher reaches of Kashmir on Friday experienced fresh snowfall while the plains received rains, bringing down the mercury in the Valley. The weatherman, however, has predicted another heat wave from June 10.

Affarwat area of Gulmarg, Razdan Top, Zojilla, Sadhna Top and Sinthan Top experienced fresh snowfall today, which resulted in a slight fall in the mercury.

Reports reaching here said that a few inches of rainfall has been recorded at multiple places today while the intermittent rainfall continued for the third straight day today in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir.

The mercury has plummeted further today with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording a maximum temperature of 21.6 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, a gate way of Kashmir, has recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degree Celsius, the MeT said, adding that the mercury in Pahalgam, a famous tourist place has settled at 20.4 degree Celsius.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at 20.9 degree Celsius while in Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a maximum temperature of 22.7 degree Celsius and 11.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Pertinently, the Monsoon season commenced in Kashmir on June 01 while under its influence the rainfall continued to occur intermittently across the Valley in the last couple of days.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy tomorrow while there is also a possibility of light rain and thunder at scattered places towards afternoon.

However, he said that the weather conditions would improve from June 09, saying that generally dry weather is expected till June 17 with possibility of light rain and thunder at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

In its advisory, the MeT said that the farmers are advised to resume farm operations (Spray, fertilizer application) from 9th June onwards, adding that a fresh spell of Hot & dry weather, heat wave is expected from 10th June onwards—(KNO)