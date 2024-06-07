Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third term on June 9

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and other members of the new council of ministers will take oath in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

PM-designate Modi had earlier in the day called on President Droupadi Murmu and staked the claim to form the government. He met the President after a meeting of leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, who elected him as the leader.

“The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the President appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India. The President requested him to advise her about the names of other persons to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

An NDA delegation also called on the President and a letter stating that Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to her.

Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also given to the President.

BJP president JP Nadda led the delegation which included party leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ashwini Vaishnaw and CN Manjunath. The delegation also had leaders of other parties in the NDA including N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Sanjay Jha, Eknath Shinde, HD Kumaraswamy, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pawan Kalyan, Ajit Pawar, Anupriya Patel, Jayant Chaudhary, Joyanta Basumatary, Atul Bora, Indra Hang Subba, Sudesh Mahto, Chandra Prakash Choudhary, and Ramdas Athawale.

BJP-led NDA won a third successive term in office under the leadership of PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)