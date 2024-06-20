City

Jt Director Information Kashmir, Employees condole demise of Photo-Journalist Nissar Ahmad

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 19: Joint Director Information Kashmir Division, Mohammad Aslam has condoled the demise of Veteran Photo-Journalist Nissar Ahmad, who passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness.
In a condolence meeting held here, Jt. Director Kashmir highlighted the role of the departed photo-journalist in covering almost all the shades of Kashmir through his journalistic work and called his demise a great loss to the journalist fraternity as well as society.
The Jt. Director offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir, Ahsan-Ul-Haq Chisti recalling Nissar Ahmad’s photo-journalistic career called his work as a living testament to the axiom of photojournalism.
He also offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family, prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the huge loss.
Employees of Information Department Kashmir also condoled the demise of Nissar Ahmad and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul and courage to his near and dear ones to bear this loss.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir, Ahsan-Ul-Haq Chisti, Officers and officials of different sections including PR, Establishment, Field Publicity and Culture.

You Might Also Like

Dr. Darakhshan offers Eid Prayers at Dargah Hazratbal amid public praise for shrine upgrades

DC Srinagar greets people on Eid-ul-Adha

Dheeraj holds public outreach prog in Sgr, inaugurates public toilet blocks in Lal Chowk

DC Srinagar visits Hazratbal, finalizes arrangements for Eid ul Adha

Desecration at Hazrat Syed Baba Naseeb ud Deen Gazi Shrine sparks outcry, condemnation

Share This Article
Previous Article CSAB NEUT-2024 Counseling: GOI allocates 22 seats for UT Ladakh in Engineering and Architecture courses
Next Article 10 schools honoured for environmental initiatives under Mission Khoryug
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

74 MBA students of SMVDU earn NPTEL certificates
Jammu
DC Rajouri reviews functioning of Revenue Department
Jammu
SWD Ramban holds awareness program aiming Women Empowerment
Jammu
Relatives from Ladakh and Baltistan reunite after 70 Years during Hajj Pilgrimage
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.