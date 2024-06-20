Jt Director Information Kashmir, Employees condole demise of Photo-Journalist Nissar Ahmad

Srinagar, June 19: Joint Director Information Kashmir Division, Mohammad Aslam has condoled the demise of Veteran Photo-Journalist Nissar Ahmad, who passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness.

In a condolence meeting held here, Jt. Director Kashmir highlighted the role of the departed photo-journalist in covering almost all the shades of Kashmir through his journalistic work and called his demise a great loss to the journalist fraternity as well as society.

The Jt. Director offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir, Ahsan-Ul-Haq Chisti recalling Nissar Ahmad’s photo-journalistic career called his work as a living testament to the axiom of photojournalism.

He also offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family, prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the huge loss.

Employees of Information Department Kashmir also condoled the demise of Nissar Ahmad and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul and courage to his near and dear ones to bear this loss.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir, Ahsan-Ul-Haq Chisti, Officers and officials of different sections including PR, Establishment, Field Publicity and Culture.