CSAB NEUT-2024 Counseling: GOI allocates 22 seats for UT Ladakh in Engineering and Architecture courses

Leh, June 19: In a significant move to enhance educational opportunities for students from the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Government of India has allocated 22 seats in Engineering and Architecture courses for the academic year 2024. This allocation is part of the ongoing scheme of reserving seats in AICTE-approved technical institutions across the country for students from eight North Eastern states and five Union Territories.

Padma Angmo, Commissioner/Secretary of Higher Education for UT Ladakh, emphasized the importance of this initiative, highlighting the limited availability of professional courses within these regions. The scheme aims to bridge this gap by offering students access to quality education in technical fields.

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) NEUT-2024 will oversee the counseling process, which will include two rounds of seat allotment. Registrations for candidates open from June 19 to June 28, 2024, with choice-filling available online from June 21, and the final locking of choices by July 1, 2024. The first round of allotment is scheduled for July 8, 2024, followed by the second round on July 22, 2024. A subsequent spot round will be managed by the respective Directorate of Technical Education (DTEs) of the participating North Eastern states and Union Territories.

Angmo urged Ladakhi students and their parents to regularly check the CSAB-2024 website for updates and detailed information. The complete brochure, including the schedule of events and available seats, can be downloaded from [CSAB NEUT](https://csab.nic.in/csab-neut/).

This centralized seat allotment, managed by the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal, aims to ensure maximum participation of eligible students with transparency. Seats will be allocated based on JEE (Main)-2024 scores for Engineering and Architecture courses, while pharmacy seats will be allocated based on class XII aggregate marks.

Eligible candidates must have at least 45% (GEN/EWS/OBC-NCL) or 40% (SC/ST/PwD) in class XII. For Architecture courses, a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the 10+2 examination is required.