JKPDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Praises New MLAs’ Efforts, Stresses Grassroots Mobilization for J&K’s Rights

Mehbooba Mufti, President of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), convened a meeting to felicitate the recently elected MLAs, including Rafiq Naik (MLA Tral), Mir Mohammad Fayaz (MLA Kupwara), and Waheed ur Rehman Para (MLA Pulwama).

The meeting celebrated their tireless efforts in securing victories that reflect the trust and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, Ab Rehman Veeri , Mohammad Sartaj Madni , GN Lone Hanjura , Ab Gaffar Sofi , Naeem Akhtar , Asiya Naqash , Mohd Yousuf Bhat , Zahoor Mir , Khursheed Alam ,Basharat Bukhari , Shabir Mir , Firdous Ahmed Mir, Mohammad Afzal Wani , Adv Mir Azad Parwaz, Adv. Syed Gh Nabi Bukhari, Irfan Ali Lone, Altaf Ahmed Malik ,Mohammad Rafique Rather, Tahir Qadri, Syed Tajamul Islam, Syed Jamaat Ali Shaheen, Bashir Ahmed Mir, Tafazul Mushtaq, Arif Laigroo, Iqbal Trumboo , Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Khan, Manzoor Ahmed Wani, Mohd Yaseen Bhat, Syed Bashir Ahmed, Gh Mohi-Din-Wani, Yawar Bandey, Gulzar Ahmed Dar, Mohd Amin Dar, Mohd Ashraf Malik, Haroon Khatana , Shabir Siddiqui, Sheikh Nasir Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti congratulated the MLAs for their dedication and acknowledged their role in raising issues of critical importance to the people, particularly the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A.

“These elections were not just about securing seats but about defending the identity and dignity of Jammu & Kashmir,” Mufti stated. “Our MLAs have been instrumental in voicing the deep concerns of the people regarding the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Their efforts remind us of the urgent need to continue this fight within legislative forums and through public outreach.”

Mufti also urged the party to rebuild its grassroots structure and reach out to every household in J&K. “We must ensure that PDP’s agenda of peace, development, and dignity reaches every doorstep,” she said. “Our strength lies in our workers and their ability to connect with the people. Together, we can rebuild the party as a vehicle of hope and justice.”

Senior leaders and grassroots workers also reiterated their commitment to reinvigorating the party’s public outreach efforts. The meeting resolved to uphold the PDP’s principles and continue advocating for the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.(KNS)