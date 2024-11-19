Developing Story

CM Omar Abdullah leads Comprehensive Review Meeting of J&K Estates Dept 

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday led a comprehensive review meeting to assess the operations of the Estates Department.

In a post on Facebook, Omar Abdullah wrote, “Led a comprehensive review meeting to assess the operations of the Estates Department. I directed officials to conduct a thorough evaluation of the assigned accommodations throughout Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate redundancies and reduce unnecessary expenses.”

“I emphasized the importance of surveying available office space in both Jammu and Kashmir to maximize utilization. I urged the department to prioritize the construction of earthquake-resistant and weatherproof infrastructure, complete with proper sewage, drainage, drinking water facilities, and secure boundary walls,” he added.

He further wrote in a post, “Additionally, I highlighted the necessity of incorporating fire safety and escape measures into the design of new structures and called for the digitization of the Assets Register. Simultaneously, I called for a safety audit of all heritage buildings under the department’s jurisdiction.”

