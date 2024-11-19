Breaking

JKPC Chief Sajad Lone slams National Conference’s “Trickery” over arbitrary electricity bill hikes

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

J&K Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, today voiced serious concerns over a steep hike in electricity bills across villages, citing an increase of nearly 50%.

In an official statement, Lone criticized the ruling party for creating an “electricity mess” and demanded immediate intervention.

“Phone calls from various villages reveal electricity bills inflated by 50%. Even I am confused—did they promise to decrease electricity tariffs or increase them?” he questioned.

Lone accused the NC-led government of employing “age-old trickery” by raising tariffs only to later offer waivers as a political gimmick.

“Imagine a household paying ?100 in electricity fees. Instead of reducing it to ?50 as promised, they hike it to ?200, then waive ?50, leaving the consumer paying ?150—still 50% more than before the elections. This isn’t relief; it’s deceit. Trust me, if they do it, I will not be surprised.,” he stated.

Calling on the Power Development Department to act immediately, Lone urged them to stop what he described as “arbitrary and unjustified” tariff hikes. (KNS)

You Might Also Like

Govt orders transfer, posting of 2 senior officers in J&K

CUK announces summer vacation from July 12-21

Night temp rises in J&K amid mainly dry weather forecast till March 20

DC Reasi spearheads Block Diwas camp at Sungri

Ten medical establishments sealed for registration, hygiene issues in Handwara

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article After 20 years, sole vintage Volkswagen Beetle in J&K has been restored
Next Article JKPDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Praises New MLAs’ Efforts, Stresses Grassroots Mobilization for J&K’s Rights
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Modi govt will ensure all prisoners who have served one-third of their sentence receive justice : Amit Shah
Breaking
LG Sinha pays homage to famous Hindi & Bhojpuri litterateur Dr Viveki Rai
Breaking
CM Omar Abdullah leads Comprehensive Review Meeting of J&K Estates Dept 
Developing Story
JKPDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Praises New MLAs’ Efforts, Stresses Grassroots Mobilization for J&K’s Rights
Breaking