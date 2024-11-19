JKPC Chief Sajad Lone slams National Conference’s “Trickery” over arbitrary electricity bill hikes

J&K Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, today voiced serious concerns over a steep hike in electricity bills across villages, citing an increase of nearly 50%.

In an official statement, Lone criticized the ruling party for creating an “electricity mess” and demanded immediate intervention.

“Phone calls from various villages reveal electricity bills inflated by 50%. Even I am confused—did they promise to decrease electricity tariffs or increase them?” he questioned.

Lone accused the NC-led government of employing “age-old trickery” by raising tariffs only to later offer waivers as a political gimmick.

“Imagine a household paying ?100 in electricity fees. Instead of reducing it to ?50 as promised, they hike it to ?200, then waive ?50, leaving the consumer paying ?150—still 50% more than before the elections. This isn’t relief; it’s deceit. Trust me, if they do it, I will not be surprised.,” he stated.

Calling on the Power Development Department to act immediately, Lone urged them to stop what he described as “arbitrary and unjustified” tariff hikes. (KNS)