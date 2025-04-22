Breaking

JKNPF Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack; Muneer Khan Urges Unity and Justice

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

The Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF) has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack that took place at Baisaran, Pahalgam, on Tuesday.

The attack, which targeted innocent tourists, resulted in the tragic death of one person and left more than a dozen injured.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, JKNPF President Muneer Khan stated,“We unequivocally condemn this cowardly and despicable assault on innocent tourists. This is not just an attack on individuals, but a direct strike against humanity and the peace that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have painstakingly nurtured in recent years.”

Offering condolences to the bereaved family and support to the injured, he added:

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased. We extend our deepest condolences and stand in steadfast solidarity with the injured and their loved ones. Tourists are our honored guests, and this act of violence against them fills us with anguish. We pray for the swift recovery of all those affected and offer them our unwavering support in this time of sorrow.”

Muneer Khan commended the timely action taken by local authorities and security forces.

“We appreciate the prompt response of our security personnel and urge that a thorough investigation be carried out so that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice without delay.”

Calling for unity across communities, he emphasized:“I call upon all communities to come together and collectively condemn this barbaric act. The JKNPF remains committed to the values of peace, brotherhood, and harmony.”

He concluded by reaffirming the importance of tourism to the region:“Tourism is the lifeblood of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy and reflects our rich tradition of hospitality. These attacks aim to destabilize our progress and harmony, but we remain resolute in our vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Kashmir that welcomes all guests with open hearts.”

You Might Also Like

Our family is now bigger, stronger: Rohit Sharma congratulates Mumbai Indians on successful WPL auction

Excise Department destroys 147 Litres of Lahan in raid on brick kilns in Shopian

All morning flights delayed at Srinagar airport due to bad weather

Army Chief reviews operational preparedness, lauds indigenous innovations at Southern Command

New Delhi G20 summit to see “biggest participation in forum’s history”, teams formed to look after various arrangements

Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi condemns Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi condemns Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice’
Breaking
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amit Shah to shortly leave for Srinagar, will chair security meeting
Breaking
Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi speaks to HM Amit Shah, asks him to take suitable action
Developing Story
CM Omar Abdullah condemns ‘Inhuman’ attack in Pahalgam, Vows swift action
Breaking