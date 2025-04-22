JKNPF Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack; Muneer Khan Urges Unity and Justice

The Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF) has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack that took place at Baisaran, Pahalgam, on Tuesday.

The attack, which targeted innocent tourists, resulted in the tragic death of one person and left more than a dozen injured.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, JKNPF President Muneer Khan stated,“We unequivocally condemn this cowardly and despicable assault on innocent tourists. This is not just an attack on individuals, but a direct strike against humanity and the peace that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have painstakingly nurtured in recent years.”

Offering condolences to the bereaved family and support to the injured, he added:

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased. We extend our deepest condolences and stand in steadfast solidarity with the injured and their loved ones. Tourists are our honored guests, and this act of violence against them fills us with anguish. We pray for the swift recovery of all those affected and offer them our unwavering support in this time of sorrow.”

Muneer Khan commended the timely action taken by local authorities and security forces.

“We appreciate the prompt response of our security personnel and urge that a thorough investigation be carried out so that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice without delay.”

Calling for unity across communities, he emphasized:“I call upon all communities to come together and collectively condemn this barbaric act. The JKNPF remains committed to the values of peace, brotherhood, and harmony.”

He concluded by reaffirming the importance of tourism to the region:“Tourism is the lifeblood of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy and reflects our rich tradition of hospitality. These attacks aim to destabilize our progress and harmony, but we remain resolute in our vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Kashmir that welcomes all guests with open hearts.”