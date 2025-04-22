“Nation Boiling with Anger: LG Sinha promises heavy price for Pahalgam perpetrators

A massive anti-terror operation has been launched in the Pahalgam area following a deadly attack on tourists earlier this afternoon.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in a post on X, said, “Entire nation is angry & blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families.”

While multiple casualties are feared, official confirmation regarding the number of deaths is still awaited.