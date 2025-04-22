PM Modi condemns Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left several tourists injured and caused widespread panic in the region.

In a statement issued here, the Prime Minister expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi said.

He assured that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. “All possible help is being extended to those impacted by this cowardly act,” he said.

The Prime Minister also issued a stern warning to the perpetrators behind the attack, asserting that they will not go unpunished. “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice… they will not be spared. Their evil agenda will never succeed,” he added.

Reiterating his government’s firm stand against terrorism, PM Modi said, “Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will only grow stronger.