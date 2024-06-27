Breaking

ADGP Jammu visits GMC Doda; enquires about health of Police Personnel injured in Encounter

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Jammu Anand Jain on Thursday visited Govt Medical college Doda and enquired about the health and welfare of the SgCt. Ashiq Hussain Belt No 551/D EXJ 066800 Posted with SDPO Gandoh as PSO who sustained bullet injuries in an encounter at Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda yesterday and are undergoing treatment there.

During visit to GMC Doda, the ADGP Jammu was accompanied by SSP Doda .They met with injured Sg.Ct and assured all possible help from the Police department and best possible means of treatment in GMC, Doda.

The doctors were requested to take care of injured.ADGP Jammu wished for his speedy recovery and assured him that all help will be provided to him.

