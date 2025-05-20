Op Sindoor: Pak troops unable to handle drones from another country; Indian Army targeted Pakistan posts with Medium Machine Guns

The Indian Army used Medium Machine Guns (MMGs) to target Pakistani Army forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC), inflicting heavy casualties during a ceasefire violation on the intervening night of May 7-8. The action was part of the Indian Army’s swift and decisive response to Pakistan’s unprovoked aggression.

Operation SINDOOR, initiated on May 7 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

A soldier of the Indian Army explained, “This episode took place on the intervening night of 7-8 May. Pakistan violated the ceasefire. We studied the pattern of fire and retaliated accordingly within seconds. We destroyed their bunkers and launching pads and inflicted heavy casualties. This is a Medium Machine Gun (MMG), and it has heavy firepower.

He added, “When Pakistan could not retaliate to our fire on their posts, they started targeting our civilian areas. The enemy sent drones as well, but since the drones were from another country, the Pakistani troops were not well trained to handle them. We destroyed their drones also.”

The Indian Army’s swift retaliation continued with precise targeting of Pakistan’s positions.

An Army Lieutenant added, “On May 7, around 1:30 am- 2 am, Pakistan violated the ceasefire. Their biggest crime was that they targeted our civilians. Our battalion was prepared for it. In the next 10 minutes, we fired indiscriminately on their forward posts and launching pads. We destroyed all their posts, which can be seen in the visuals. Our fire was effective and accurate, but the enemy fire either never hit the target or hit civilian areas. This is why we destroyed these posts.”

Army Captain shared further details of the combat, stating, “A face-to-face battle was fought with direct firing weapons, and our mortars supported us from the back. We indiscriminately fired on the enemy post and destroyed it. Pakistan Army started an unprovoked artillery fire, and we retaliated accordingly. We even used ATGMs (Anti-Tank Guided Missiles) to destroy their posts. There are 10-12 posts in the Poonch area that we destroyed. After they failed to destroy our military posts, they started firing on civilian areas. We destroyed their ammunition storage as well.”

The fencing along the LoC remains heavily guarded, with the morale of Indian forces at an all-time high after the success of Operation Sindoor. Despite the ongoing threat, the Indian Army continues to maintain vigilance and preparedness along the volatile border.

Operation SINDOOR was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. (ANI)