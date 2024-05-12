J&K Police refutes Political allegations, says ‘No Political activist being harassed’

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that statements and speculations of political parties suggesting that Police has been harassing their party workers in different ways at the behest of the other is without basis.

In a post on X, J&K Police said, “Statements and speculations of political parties suggesting that Police has been harassing their party workers in different ways at the behest of the other is without basis.J&K Police is committed to enforcing the law and the MCC guidelines pertaining to security in furtherance of free and fair elections.”

The post further stated that there have been actions regardless of party affiliation pertaining to violations such as seizure of cash, narcotics, liquor and preventive actions against miscreants and potential offenders with a background of linkages to terrorism and separatism.

“J&K Police and its leadership is resolved to secure candidates and political workers, their places of stay, political rallies,roadshows irrespective of which party one belongs to, as it considers elections as sacrosanct and all players participating in it are therefore equally sacred and also that together we face a common adversary”, it reads.

History bears testimony to this. Notwithstanding the common cause and the sacrifices on each sides, criticism of the police has been always accepted as a professional hazard. However, speculative statements when made against individual Police Officers and put in the public domain, it exposes the individual to security hazards as seen in the past. Nevertheless, we reiterate our dedication and commitment to impartial enforcement of law, reads the post.