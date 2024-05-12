J&K being pushed into political and economic crisis: Omar Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President party candidate for Baramulla Constituency Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the ruling BJP has pushed J&K into political and economic crisis.

He made these comments while addressing a public gathering in Sopore and workers’ meetings at various places in district Baramulla. The meeting was organized by in-charge Sopore Irshad Rasool Kar, while party treasurer Shammi Oberoi, North Zone president Javed Dar, party leaders Haji Muhammad Ashraf Ganai, Musrat Kar and others were also present on the occasion.

In his address Omar said, “Elections keep coming, this is not the first parliamentary election and it will not be the last, elections were held 5 years ago and there will be elections after 5 years, but the importance of the current election has increased because it is the first major election after August 5, 2019. The way our state was disrupted on that day, our identity, our identity and our existence were destroyed, in the current election, the people here have been given an opportunity to send a message through their votes that we do not accept these decisions.”

“Till a month and a half ago, I had no intention of contesting the election here, but when the BJP’s A, B and C teams started interfering and playing games, the party decided to field me from here. We are again passing through the period from which we were rescued by Sher-e-Kashmir, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah. He established democracy here by freeing us from political slavery, established constitutional and democratic institutions so that the common people could be heard, and freed the people here from economic slavery by giving ownership rights to the lands with the power of Article 370. But today we are being pushed in that direction again,” he said.

“No effort is being spared to destroy democracy, Delhi is again working to take our lands under some pretext to push us towards the same economic slavery. People are being evicted from the land through road, rail, factories and other pretexts, bulldozers are being run even where those who got land under the Roshni Act. And all this became possible because after the 2014 elections, the PDP and the People’s Conference supported the BJP, while at that time we announced our unconditional support to the PDP but these people rejected our unconditional offer,” he added.

Omar Abdullah said that after August 05, 2019, people here got nothing but hardship, trouble and difficulties. Look at the situation today that our youth are stumbling door to door just for verification, even if a relative has been a militant, he is not getting verification. In these circumstances, those who are contesting elections against me also set up a militant organization here, their passports were not stopped.(KNS)