J&K Police Cyber Cell Kupwara solves online financial fraud

In a swift response, J&K Police Cyber Cell Kupwara on Thursday has successfully solved an online financial fraud case by recovering Rs 96,606.

The complainant reported about receiving a fraudulent call for credit card activation, which led to the unauthorized debit of Rs 96,606 upon following the instructions provided during the fraud call.

Immediately upon receiving the complaint, Cyber Cell Kupwara gathered evidence and information from the victim. Utilizing advanced cybercrime investigation techniques, the team managed to solve the case within 24 hours.

J&K Police strongly advises the public to remain vigilant against online fraud. We emphasize the importance of avoiding suspicious links, refraining from installing unauthorized apps, and being cautious with personal information shared online. In case of encountering any suspicious activities, citizens are urged to report immediately to the National Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in.