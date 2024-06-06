Breaking

Engineer Rashid approaches court for seeking bail to take oath as MP

Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, who has been elected as an MP from Kashmir’s Baramulla has approached Delhi’s Patiala House court for interim bail to take oath as the Member of Parliament.

Rashid has been lodged in the Tihar Jail since August 9, 2019, on charges of alleged terror financing in a case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Engineer Rashid has defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,04,142 votes.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh has sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case. The matter will be heard tomorrow.

His counsel Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi told ANI that an application seeking interim bail and alternative custody parole, to take oath and perform other parliamentary functions was filed on Wednesday.

The matter was taken up by the court and it was listed for June 6 for a reply by NIA, Oberoi said. On Thursday the NIA did not file any reply. So, the court has listed the matter for Friday for NIA to file a reply.

Oberoi has also said that the engineer is a two-time MLA. Now he has to take oath as an MP after winning the election. The date for the oath ceremony is not yet declared.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Engineer Rashid ran as an independent candidate for the Baramulla seat and defeated Omar Abdullah. He secured victory with a margin of 2,04,142 votes and received 47,2481 votes. (ANI)

