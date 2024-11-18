J&K hospitals asked to ensure fire fighting systems to avoid fire incidents

Srinagar, Nov 17: Hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to ensure robust fire-fighting systems in patient wards, common areas, and other critical zones to prevent fire incidents and ensure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors.

The J&K Fire and Emergency Services Department on Sunday issued an advisory for hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres and advised them to ensure fire fighting systems in patient wards and common areas.

The department in the advisory said hospitals are critical in responding to emergencies and disasters and it is essential to ensure that health facilities and buildings remain safe and functional all the time.

The advisory has been issued to avoid fire incidents in hospitals especially due to short circuits and ensure safety of patients. It would be implemented by concerned management or authorities immediately in all the hospitals, nursing homes and diagnostic centres.

The hospitals have been advised to ensure all fire fighting systems, especially in patient wards and common areas, including fire alarms, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire hydrants having proper water pressure, Hose Reel Hoses are properly connected and accessible without any obstruction.

The F&E Department’s advisory said that the administration of the hospitals shall ensure regular maintenance and testing schedule for all fire safety equipment.

“Ensure regular conduct of electrical load audits and power distribution through certified and competent authority, essentially during onset of summer and winter when additional electricity load by way of use of Heating System is added besides adding new equipment especially in ICUs and any discrepancies must be promptly rectified,” it said.

The health facilities have been asked to prioritize re-calibration of electrical loads in older buildings constructed before adopting fire safety norms.

“Ensure no-smoking policy and control on heat sources in the areas where oxygen tanks or pipelines are installed with proper and clear signage of these areas. Ensure proper and safe storage of flammable materials in designated store rooms,” it said

The fresh advisory said no combustible material of any kind should be stored in the hospital building, except as necessary to normal occupancy and use of the hospital.

The hospitals in the UT have been advised to ensure training to all staff members on fire prevention, use of fire fighting equipment like fire extinguishers; fire evacuation procedures, including safe evacuation of patients with special needs and evacuation plans.

The advisory asked to ensure that every staff member of a hospital shall be aware of the location of fire fighting equipment, manual call points and emergency exits/escape routes.

The F&E Department further advised to ensure development of evacuation plan including illuminated and well-marked escape routes/emergency exits and safe assembly area;

“The exit/evacuation plan should be displayed prominently throughout the hospital. Ensure exit routes are free from any obstruction/impediments and ensure that stairways, doors are unblocked and working properly. Ensure that any type of cooking is allowed in the designated kitchen areas,” it added.