J&K Dialysis Centres Face Crisis Over Pending Ayushman Payments

Mansoor Peer

Srinagar, May 26: Empanelled private dialysis centres across J&K have been forced to sell their machines and equipment due to pending payments under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The delay in reimbursement has adversely affected patient care and put the jobs of health workers at risk.

The healthcare crisis in these centres has reached a new low. Due to years of pending payments under the Ayushman Bharat–SEHAT Scheme, private dialysis centres are facing bankruptcy.

Dr Abdul Rashid Reshi, Director Kidneycare and Diagnostic Centre Srinagar, is among many owners of these centres who have been affected and are not getting the payments regularly.

“I am not getting payments regularly from the Ayushman Bharat scheme of my haemodialysis patients and a huge amount has been pending with the State Health Agency for the last two years,” he said.

Reshi, ex professor and ex head nephrology SKIMS, said he is unable to pay money to suppliers for disposable items while the electricity bills are pending, rent of the dialysis unit is unpaid, diesel expenses and salaries of the employees are pending for six months.

“It is impossible to run my dialysis centre under such circumstances. I appeal to the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister to help me in such circumstances and get the long-standing pending payments released. Otherwise, I am destined to close the unit and sell the machines and other equipment so that I can pay the pending payments,” he said.

Sandeep Mengi President (Jammu region) Jammu and Kashmir Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association (JKPHDA) called the payment delay unfortunate stating that dialysis owners are being forced to take such steps which will have devastating effects, and patients will suffer as dialysis is a life-saving procedure.

“Missing even one session can be fatal for kidney patients. If centres close, thousands of Golden Card beneficiaries will have no access to care. Government hospitals lack the capacity to absorb this patient load,” he said.

Sandeep said not releasing payments on time will lead to unemployment as each dialysis unit employs doctors, technicians, nurses, and support staff. “Closure means direct job losses for skilled healthcare workers, and it will hit critical medical infrastructure that took years to build.”

Dr. Masood ul Hassan, General Secretary of JKPHDA said that despite regular follow-ups with the Government regarding pending payments, the delay is now affecting centre operations. “We urge immediate intervention to ensure patients continue to receive uninterrupted care.”

He added that the delay in Ayushman Bharat payments has put financial strain on centres. “Unfortunately, we were unable to pay our staff before Eid, which has caused distress during what should have been a festive time,” he said.

JKPHDA has demanded the immediate release of dues and a shift to an insurance-based payment process, warning that if “life-saving machines are sold for scrap today, patients will suffer tomorrow.”