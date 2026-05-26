DC G’bal reviews Eid-ul-Adha arrangements at major religious places

Ganderbal, May 25: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore on Monday conducted an extensive visit to major religious places across Ganderbal town to take stock of arrangements in place for smooth conduct of Eid prayers during the upcoming religious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

During the visit, the DC visited Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari Shrine, Meerani Masjid Duderhama and Jama Masjid Beehama, where he interacted with management committees and took stock of the preparations for the smooth observance of the festival.

Emphasising the need for coordinated efforts by all departments, the DC directed the concerned officers to ensure adequate arrangements for the convenience of devotees during the festive occasion.

The Executive Engineers of Jal Shakti and KPDCL were instructed to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply at all major religious places to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

He also directed the concerned agencies to undertake sanitation and cleanliness drives in and around mosques, shrines and adjoining areas to maintain hygiene and cleanliness during the celebrations.

During his interaction with the management committees, the DC sought feedback regarding the facilities required and assured them that the district administration would make all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the religious occasion. He urged all concerned departments to work in close coordination to ensure all arrangements.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Syed Faheem; Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti; Executive Engineer, KPDCL; Tehsildar Ganderbal, besides other concerned officers and officials.