RK Impact: Defunct Transformer Replaced In Uri Village

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Srinagar, May 26: Three days after Rising Kashmir highlighted the electricity crisis in Muree Doba area of Sukhdar village in north Kashmir’s Uri town, officials on Tuesday said that a new transformer has been dispatched and installed in the locality, restoring power supply to residents.

Executive Engineer of KPDCL Baramulla, Farooq Ahmad Ganai, said that a new 63 KVA transformer, recently approved for the village, was dispatched on Sunday and has now been installed.

“A new 63 KVA transformer was approved for the village and dispatched on Sunday. It has been installed successfully,” he said.

Earlier, residents had accused the Power Development Department (PDD) of failing to restore electricity in the area, alleging that the damaged transformer had remained defunct for nearly three months, causing immense hardship to consumers.

According to locals, the 25 KVA transformer of the village supplying electricity to the locality had developed a fault before the commencement of Ramadan. Although the transformer was reportedly repaired and reinstalled during the holy month, it broke down again within a few hours, leaving the area without a stable power supply.

Residents said the damaged transformer was later shifted to a workshop for repairs, but despite repeated requests and follow-ups, it was not reinstalled.

The residents had also alleged that officials assured them that the faulty 25 KVA transformer would be replaced with a higher-capacity 63 KVA transformer to improve electricity supply in the locality.

Meanwhile, locals expressed gratitude to the department for acting promptly and restoring electricity in the village.