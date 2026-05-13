Authorities Warn Against Revealing Budgam Victim’s Identity

Arif Rashid

Budgam, May 26: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam has directed all social media platforms and members of the general public to immediately stop sharing or circulating photographs of the minor victim in the recent Galwanpora murder case.

In an official order issued by the Secretary/Sub Judge, DLSA Budgam, the authority expressed serious concern over the circulation of the victim’s photographs on various social media platforms following the brutal murder.

The order said that several individuals have uploaded and circulated the victim’s pictures, thereby violating provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act as well as the victim’s and her family’s right to privacy.

“It has been observed that on various social media platforms, the picture of the victim from Galwanpora Budgam, who was brutally murdered, has been uploaded and circulated by several persons. Such actions are against the law as they reveal the identity of the victim and are punishable under law,” the order reads.

The DLSA warned that any person or platform found continuing to share or circulate the victim’s photographs despite the order would face legal action.

“The social media platforms and the general public are informed through this order to stop revealing the identity of the victim and circulating her pictures, failing which violators shall be booked under law,” the Secretary, DLSA Budgam, said.

The authority further directed all social media platforms to immediately remove the victim’s photographs from their platforms.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam has been directed to register FIRs against individuals who continue to upload or circulate the photographs in violation of the order.